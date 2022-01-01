Van Ness/Forest Hills restaurants you'll love

Van Ness/Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Van Ness/Forest Hills's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Van Ness/Forest Hills restaurants

Bread Furst image

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel - Sesame$2.35
Our bagel with sesame seeds.
Biscuit$2.65
Flakey, buttermilk biscuit
Baguette$3.90
Traditional French baguette.
More about Bread Furst
Sfoglina image

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Braised Beef, Truffle Pesto
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten
More about Sfoglina
Uptown Market image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN

Uptown Market Restaurant

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Uptown Burger$16.00
Ground fresh daily in house !
8oz blend of fresh Chuck, Brisket and Short Rib. A great burger!
Choose fries or green salad
O'ahu Poke Bowl
Shoyu sauce, tempura crisps, onions, garlic & onion chips, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice.
Paella Valencia online for 2 ppl$42.00
Duck, chicken, rabbit, peppers, cauliflower, artichokes, green beans. (GF,DF) all the meat is bone in.
More about Uptown Market Restaurant
