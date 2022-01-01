Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Van Ness/Forest Hills

Van Ness/Forest Hills restaurants
Van Ness/Forest Hills restaurants that serve cookies

Bread Furst image

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Jambon Beurre (Ham & Cheese)$11.50
Heritage ham, gruyere cheese, dijon mustard, butter on baguette
Baguette$3.95
Traditional French baguette.
Veggie Sandwich$11.50
Fresh local tomato, sliced mozzarella, house made pesto mayo on our baguette.
PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano
Contains Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade
Pappardelle$26.00
Ragu Bolognese, Grana Padano
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork
Charred Branzino$32.00
Tomato Sugo Finto, Preserved Lemon
Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Fin Fish
