Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Woodley Park

Go
Woodley Park restaurants
Toast

Woodley Park restaurants that serve cake

Open City image

 

Open City

2331 Calvert Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting$8.00
Contains Nuts
More about Open City
District Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

District Kitchen - Woodley Park, DC

2606 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
More about District Kitchen - Woodley Park, DC

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodley Park

Mac And Cheese

Tomato Soup

Salmon

French Fries

Map

More near Woodley Park to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston