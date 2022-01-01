Washington restaurants you'll love
Must-try Washington restaurants
More about Michael's Italian Feast
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Michael's Italian Feast
1006 Peoria St, Washington
|Popular items
|Spaghetti
Half Gallons are **carry out only**
|Spaghetti Family Feast
|$26.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
|3 Mike's Subs for 23.99
|$23.99
16"
More about FaireCoffee
FaireCoffee
101 Washington Square, Washington
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quiche
|$6.00
bacon, eggs, carmelized onions, cheddar, thyme
*gluten free
|Iced Chai
|$4.75
Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices mixed with milk
|Frozen Coffee
|$5.25
Not a huge coffee fan? This ones for you :)
More about Brickhouse BBB
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickhouse BBB
1021 N Cummings Ln, Washington
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Brioche, Cole Slaw. Served with your choice of BBQ Sauces on the side.
|Beef brisket 1 pound
|$19.00
1 pound of fresh Brisket smoked in house for 18 hours until tender and juicy!! Served with 2 sides.
|Brickhouse
|$12.50
Swiss Cheese, Onion Rings, Candied Bacon and Sweet BBQ sauce