Washington restaurants you'll love

Washington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Washington restaurants

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Michael's Italian Feast

1006 Peoria St, Washington

Avg 4.2 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti
Half Gallons are **carry out only**
Spaghetti Family Feast$26.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
3 Mike's Subs for 23.99$23.99
16"
More about Michael's Italian Feast
FaireCoffee

101 Washington Square, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quiche$6.00
bacon, eggs, carmelized onions, cheddar, thyme
*gluten free
Iced Chai$4.75
Delicious blend of black tea, honey & spices mixed with milk
Frozen Coffee$5.25
Not a huge coffee fan? This ones for you :)
More about FaireCoffee
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse BBB

1021 N Cummings Ln, Washington

Avg 4.2 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Brioche, Cole Slaw. Served with your choice of BBQ Sauces on the side.
Beef brisket 1 pound$19.00
1 pound of fresh Brisket smoked in house for 18 hours until tender and juicy!! Served with 2 sides.
Brickhouse$12.50
Swiss Cheese, Onion Rings, Candied Bacon and Sweet BBQ sauce
More about Brickhouse BBB
