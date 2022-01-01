Washington restaurants you'll love

Washington restaurants
Toast
  • Washington

Washington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Washington restaurants

Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven image

PIZZA • SOUPS

Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven

57889 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Avg 4.5 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto, Parmesan
BBQ Chicken
Bbq sauce, chicken, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro
House
Italian dressing, field greens, sliced tomato, croutons, parmesan
More about Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

65859 Van Dyke, Washington

Avg 3.5 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Quesadillas$13.95
Flour Tortilla // Cheddar Jack // Grilled Peppers & Onions // Char-Grilled Chicken // Served with Sour Cream
Dozen Boneless Wings$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Jake O'Malleys image

 

Jake O'Malleys

11471 26 Mile Rd, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jake O'Malleys
