Washington restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SOUPS
Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven
57889 Van Dyke Rd, Washington
|Popular items
|Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto, Parmesan
|BBQ Chicken
Bbq sauce, chicken, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro
|House
Italian dressing, field greens, sliced tomato, croutons, parmesan
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
65859 Van Dyke, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$13.95
Flour Tortilla // Cheddar Jack // Grilled Peppers & Onions // Char-Grilled Chicken // Served with Sour Cream
|Dozen Boneless Wings
|$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso