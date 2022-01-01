Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS

Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven

57889 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Avg 4.5 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Rich chocolate cake with dark chocolate frosting and chocolate flakes
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake With Raspberry Mousse$10.00
More about Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

65859 Van Dyke, Washington

Avg 3.5 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Towering Carrot Cake$10.95
Four big layers of moist carrot cake, iced and layered with a cream cheese icing. Finihsed with chopped walnuts on the sides.
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.95
GLUTEN FREE // A warm, rich chocolate cake filled with molten chocolate, served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$9.95
Four big layers of chocolate cake, iced and layered with a rich chocolate icing and finished with chocolate cookie crumbs on the sides.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Spaghetti

Salmon

Cheese Pizza

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Washington to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston