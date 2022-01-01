Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • SOUPS

Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven

57889 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Avg 4.5 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon$20.00
Dijon mustard sauce, lemon, jasmine rice
More about Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

65859 Van Dyke, Washington

Avg 3.5 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salmon$20.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon // Sauteed Spinach // Feta Cheese // Roasted Red Pepper // Kalamata Olives // Balsamic // Rice // Herb-Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Salmon
Mixed Greens // Atlantic Salmon // Cherry Tomatoes // Roasted Red Peppers // Red Onions // Cucumbers // Feta Cheese // Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

