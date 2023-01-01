Washington restaurants you'll love
More about Sugarfire Smoke House - Washington
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smoke House - Washington
512 W Front St, Washington
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz
|$8.25
(Includes 1 Side)
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
|Pulled Pork 1 LB
|$15.99
(Meat Only)
More about Oak & Front Wine Bar & Tasting Room
Oak & Front Wine Bar & Tasting Room
120 West Front Street, Washington
More about Guffey's LLC - 1451 High Street Suite 111
Guffey's LLC - 1451 High Street Suite 111
1451 High Street Suite 111, Washington
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|$0.00
Hamburger, with our house-made Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon
|Dinner Salad
|$0.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Croutons
|9' pizza
|$10.99
9" one topping pizza with a small dinner salad.