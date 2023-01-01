Pies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pies
More about Sugarfire Smoke House - Washington
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smoke House - Washington
512 W Front St, Washington
|Mississippi Mud Pie - Whole
|$28.99
|Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice
|$4.99
|Pie Shake
|$7.99
More about Guffey's LLC - 1451 High Street Suite 111
Guffey's LLC - 1451 High Street Suite 111
1451 High Street Suite 111, Washington
|Cinnamon roll pizza "pie"
|$10.99
Cream cheese, Cinnamon, sugar, and a melted butter topped with cream cheese icing.
|Strawberry pizza "pie"
|$10.99
Strawberry topping with your choice between a cream cheese or chocolate base.
|Cherry pizza "pie"
|$10.99
Cherry filling with your choice between a cream cheese or chocolate base.