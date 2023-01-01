Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pies

Sugarfire Smoke House image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smoke House - Washington

512 W Front St, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)
Takeout
Mississippi Mud Pie - Whole$28.99
Mississippi Mud Pie - Slice$4.99
Pie Shake$7.99
More about Sugarfire Smoke House - Washington
Restaurant banner

 

Guffey's LLC - 1451 High Street Suite 111

1451 High Street Suite 111, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon roll pizza "pie"$10.99
Cream cheese, Cinnamon, sugar, and a melted butter topped with cream cheese icing.
Strawberry pizza "pie"$10.99
Strawberry topping with your choice between a cream cheese or chocolate base.
Cherry pizza "pie"$10.99
Cherry filling with your choice between a cream cheese or chocolate base.
More about Guffey's LLC - 1451 High Street Suite 111

