Washington restaurants you'll love

Washington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Takeout box
Chinese
Southern
Must-try Washington restaurants

Napoli Italian Washington image

 

Napoli Italian Washington

2112 Park Place Dr., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stromboli$9.99
For the person who does not like ricotta cheese just pick 3 pizza toppings. We add them to mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
Fried Provolone$6.49
Two double breaded provolone wheels fried till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce
Pepperoni Roll$8.99
Layers of mozzarella, cheddar cheese & pepperoni rolled, baked & served with spaghetti sauce.
More about Napoli Italian Washington
Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL Fish Sandwich$8.99
Cod - a premium selection of a mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served on a kaiser roll
Solomons Crab Bisque$5.99
A creamy blend of blue crab meat and vegetables topped with sherry
Dinner Portion EX LG Jumbo Shrimp$18.99
6 farm raised extra large jumbo tiger shrimp – hand-breaded and fried, grilled, blackened or scampi style served with any two sides of your choice
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Buford's Kitchen image

 

Buford's Kitchen

100 Adios Dr, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$11.99
Scallion and Cajun aioli
Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Fried Egg, Cheddar Grits, BBQ Butter
Croissant French Toast$13.99
3 pieces per order
More about Buford's Kitchen
Grande Jr. Pizza Express image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Motor City Pizza$12.50
Fresh aged dough baked in a pan with a white cheddar cheese crust baked in. Mozzarella and Romano cheese, two stripes of a unique blended sauce along with whatever toppings you choose
10 Wings$13.25
Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$11.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express
The SpringHouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

The SpringHouse

1531 PA-136, Washington

Avg 4.8 (452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Shank Half Ham$45.00
Approximately 10-13lbs.
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake unless you specify one of the options below.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
Christmas Cookie Tray - 3.5 Dozen$54.95
Homemade Christmas Cookie Combination Tray: Filled with beautiful, assorted Christmas cookies including all of your favorites! Lady locks, gingersnaps, pumpkin with brown sugar icing, nut horns, apricot horns, raspberry horns, orange drop, Russian tea cookies, date pinwheels, cheesecake bars, peanut butter kiss, date snowballs, cherry cheesecake cups, buckeyes, and pecan tassies.
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Butt Half Ham$75.00
Approximately 14-16lbs.
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake unless you specify one of the options below.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
More about The SpringHouse
Wong's Wok image

 

Wong's Wok

2200 Tanger Blvd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (93 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wong's Wok
Restaurant banner

 

Aging Room Spirits

33 Quail Acres Lane, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aging Room Spirits
Banner pic

 

Third Eye Pies - Washington

600 Adios Dr, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Third Eye Pies - Washington
Nineteen North image

 

Nineteen North

19 N Main Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Nineteen North
Restaurant banner

 

The Upper Crust - Washington

3 N MAIN ST, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Upper Crust - Washington

