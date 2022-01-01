Washington restaurants you'll love
Must-try Washington restaurants
More about Napoli Italian Washington
Napoli Italian Washington
2112 Park Place Dr., Washington
|Popular items
|Stromboli
|$9.99
For the person who does not like ricotta cheese just pick 3 pizza toppings. We add them to mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.
|Fried Provolone
|$6.49
Two double breaded provolone wheels fried till golden brown & served with spaghetti sauce
|Pepperoni Roll
|$8.99
Layers of mozzarella, cheddar cheese & pepperoni rolled, baked & served with spaghetti sauce.
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Solomon Seafood & Grille
222 Hall Ave, Washington
|Popular items
|SMALL Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
Cod - a premium selection of a mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served on a kaiser roll
|Solomons Crab Bisque
|$5.99
A creamy blend of blue crab meat and vegetables topped with sherry
|Dinner Portion EX LG Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.99
6 farm raised extra large jumbo tiger shrimp – hand-breaded and fried, grilled, blackened or scampi style served with any two sides of your choice
More about Buford's Kitchen
Buford's Kitchen
100 Adios Dr, Washington
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$11.99
Scallion and Cajun aioli
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Fried Egg, Cheddar Grits, BBQ Butter
|Croissant French Toast
|$13.99
3 pieces per order
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
596 Racetrack Rd, Washington
|Popular items
|Motor City Pizza
|$12.50
Fresh aged dough baked in a pan with a white cheddar cheese crust baked in. Mozzarella and Romano cheese, two stripes of a unique blended sauce along with whatever toppings you choose
|10 Wings
|$13.25
Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip
|Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
More about The SpringHouse
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
The SpringHouse
1531 PA-136, Washington
|Popular items
|SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Shank Half Ham
|$45.00
Approximately 10-13lbs.
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake unless you specify one of the options below.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
|Christmas Cookie Tray - 3.5 Dozen
|$54.95
Homemade Christmas Cookie Combination Tray: Filled with beautiful, assorted Christmas cookies including all of your favorites! Lady locks, gingersnaps, pumpkin with brown sugar icing, nut horns, apricot horns, raspberry horns, orange drop, Russian tea cookies, date pinwheels, cheesecake bars, peanut butter kiss, date snowballs, cherry cheesecake cups, buckeyes, and pecan tassies.
|SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Butt Half Ham
|$75.00
Approximately 14-16lbs.
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake unless you specify one of the options below.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
More about Nineteen North
Nineteen North
19 N Main Street, Washington
More about The Upper Crust - Washington
The Upper Crust - Washington
3 N MAIN ST, Washington