Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Grande Jr. Pizza Express image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#11 Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.75
Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend
#11 Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.95
Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express
Restaurant banner

 

Fat Angelo’s - Washington

1825 Washington Rd, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Tangy sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, banana peppers, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella
More about Fat Angelo’s - Washington

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Italian Wedding Soup

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Washington to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (564 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston