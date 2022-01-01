Buffalo chicken pizza in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
596 Racetrack Rd, Washington
|#11 Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.75
Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend
|#11 Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.95
Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend