Cake in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cake
Solomon Seafood & Grille
222 Hall Ave, Washington
|NEW! Solomon’s Crab Cakes
|$34.99
Two Maryland style crab cakes with all super lump crab meat served with a house-made remoulade sauce and two sides of your choice
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.99
NEW! Maryland style crab cake with all super lump crab meat served on a kaiser bun with Solomon's remoulade sauce & shredded lettuce
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$7.99
Three layers of moist, chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse, coated with smooth milk chocolate icing and topped with house-made whipped cream
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
The SpringHouse
1531 PA-136, Washington
|Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies
|$10.00
4 Jumbo carrot cake whoopie pies with cream cheese icing.
|Hey Day Cake - Family Size
|$12.00
Family Size Marble Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Icing
|Carrot Cake - Family Size
|$12.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese icing. 7" round. Approximately 6 servings