Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve cake

Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
NEW! Solomon’s Crab Cakes$34.99
Two Maryland style crab cakes with all super lump crab meat served with a house-made remoulade sauce and two sides of your choice
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
NEW! Maryland style crab cake with all super lump crab meat served on a kaiser bun with Solomon's remoulade sauce & shredded lettuce
Chocolate Layer Cake$7.99
Three layers of moist, chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse, coated with smooth milk chocolate icing and topped with house-made whipped cream
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
The SpringHouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

The SpringHouse

1531 PA-136, Washington

Avg 4.8 (452 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies$10.00
4 Jumbo carrot cake whoopie pies with cream cheese icing.
Hey Day Cake - Family Size$12.00
Family Size Marble Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Icing
Carrot Cake - Family Size$12.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese icing. 7" round. Approximately 6 servings
More about The SpringHouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Calamari

Ravioli

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Bisque

Salmon

Map

More near Washington to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston