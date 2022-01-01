Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Washington
/
Washington
/
Chicken Parmesan
Washington restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Napoli Italian Washington
2112 Park Place Dr., Washington
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan (per lb)
$11.00
More about Napoli Italian Washington
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
596 Racetrack Rd, Washington
Avg 4.7
(115 reviews)
Half Chicken Parmesan
$6.75
Whole Chicken Parmesan
$14.25
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express
