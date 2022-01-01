Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Grande Jr. Pizza Express image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#11 Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.95
Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend
#9 Large Chicken Ranch Pizza$17.95
Grilled chicken and homemade ranch dressing, with red onion and Roma tomato
#11 Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.75
Generous chunks of grilled chicken on a base of our homemade Buffalo Ranch sauce with our shredded mozzarella blend
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express
Restaurant banner

 

UP Ultimate Pizza - 388 Washington Road

388 Washington Road, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Pizza$14.00
Chicken,Spicy Garlic Pesto,Fresh Mozzarella,Pine Nuts
More about UP Ultimate Pizza - 388 Washington Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Pies

Shrimp Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Washington to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston