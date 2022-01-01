Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Napoli Italian Washington image

 

Napoli Italian Washington

2112 Park Place Dr., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.49
Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
More about Napoli Italian Washington
Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Chicken Sandwich$10.99
New! Traditional Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade dill pickle and "secret slaw" (shredded cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots tossed in a mayo vinegar Dijon dressing). **SLAW SERVED ON THE SIDE**
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.99
New! Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade spicy pickle and "secret slaw" (shredded cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots tossed in a mayo vinegar Dijon dressing).
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade spicy pickle and coleslaw ON THE SIDE.
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Buford's Kitchen image

 

Buford's Kitchen

100 Adios Dr, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun
More about Buford's Kitchen
Grande Jr. Pizza Express image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.50
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express

