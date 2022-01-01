Chicken sandwiches in Washington
Napoli Italian Washington
2112 Park Place Dr., Washington
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.49
Two 4oz breaded chicken breasts deep fried till golden brown topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese
Solomon Seafood & Grille
222 Hall Ave, Washington
|Traditional Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
New! Traditional Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade dill pickle and "secret slaw" (shredded cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots tossed in a mayo vinegar Dijon dressing). **SLAW SERVED ON THE SIDE**
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
New! Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich - fried or grilled - with Solomon's housemade spicy pickle and "secret slaw" (shredded cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and carrots tossed in a mayo vinegar Dijon dressing).
Buford's Kitchen
100 Adios Dr, Washington
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun