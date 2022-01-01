Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Layer Cake$7.99
Three layers of moist, chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse, coated with smooth milk chocolate icing and topped with house-made whipped cream
Chocolate Layer Cake$7.99
Three layers of moist, chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate mousse, coated with smooth milk chocolate icing and topped with house-made whipped cream
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
The SpringHouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

The SpringHouse

1531 PA-136, Washington

Avg 4.8 (452 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake - Family Size$12.00
7" Round Cake. Approximately 6 servings.
More about The SpringHouse

