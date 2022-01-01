Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve coleslaw

Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Buford's Kitchen image

 

Buford's Kitchen

100 Adios Dr, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
S-Coleslaw$2.99
More about Buford's Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

The SpringHouse

1531 PA-136, Washington

Avg 4.8 (452 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$6.99
More about The SpringHouse
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broasted dinner Deal - 8 Piece Bucket Texas Fries & Coleslaw(no substitutions)$16.70
Big Broasted Dinner Deal (16 piece, 2 Coleslaw & 2 orders Texas Fries No Substitutions)$23.75
Coleslaw$3.50
Homemade freshly shredded creamy coleslaw
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express

