Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve french fries

Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
French Fries$2.99
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
French Fries image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.25
Thin cut crispy french fries
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Mac And Cheese

Coleslaw

Chocolate Cake

Pies

Shrimp Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Ravioli

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Washington to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston