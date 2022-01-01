Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Napoli Italian Washington image

 

Napoli Italian Washington

2112 Park Place Dr., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled chicken salad
More about Napoli Italian Washington
Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pittsburgh Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries
Pittsburgh Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries. ROASTED RED PEPPER & EGG SERVED ON THE SIDE.
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.50
#5 Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken & Can of Pop$6.25
#4 Medium Grilled Chicken Pizza$14.75
Grilled chicken with assorted cheeses, roasted plum tomatoes and onions
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Tossed Salad

Ravioli

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Map

More near Washington to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston