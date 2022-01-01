Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pies

The SpringHouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

The SpringHouse

1531 PA-136, Washington

Avg 4.8 (452 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Pie - From Scratch$20.00
Tart cherries and sugar are cooked to perfection and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a second crust baked on top.
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies$10.00
4 Jumbo carrot cake whoopie pies with cream cheese icing.
Peach Pie - From Scratch$20.00
Peaches are baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a second crust baked on top.
More about The SpringHouse
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Square Pie$21.00
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express

