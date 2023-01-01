Reuben in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Napoli Italian Washington image

 

Napoli Italian Washington - 2112 Park Place Dr.

2112 Park Place Dr., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$11.49
Corn Beef or turkey breast, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & Swiss cheese on grilled rye
More about Napoli Italian Washington - 2112 Park Place Dr.
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Motor City Pizza$17.75
Reuben & fries$10.75
This week we'll be offering our grilled Reuben with freshly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island & sauerkraut on cellone's marbled rye bread, served with fries
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express

