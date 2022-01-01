Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Washington
/
Washington
/
Salmon
Washington restaurants that serve salmon
Solomon Seafood & Grille
222 Hall Ave, Washington
No reviews yet
Salmon Salad
$15.99
Salmon
$19.99
Salmon
$19.99
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Buford's Kitchen
100 Adios Dr, Washington
No reviews yet
Salmon salad
$14.99
seared,mixed greens,dried cranberries, tomatoes,cucumber, bleu cheese,pecans
More about Buford's Kitchen
