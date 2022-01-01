Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

Takeout
Shrimp Caesar Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce with red onions, hard boiled egg, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and 4 extra large grilled shrimp. Served with house-made Caesar dressing on the side. EGG SERVED ON THE SIDE.
NEW! Shrimp Cobb Salad$15.99
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Buford's Kitchen image

 

Buford's Kitchen

100 Adios Dr, Washington

Takeout
Shrimp salad$14.99
Mixed Greens, grilled blackend shrimp, cucumber, scallion aioli, cheddar jack, tomato, jalapeños
More about Buford's Kitchen

