Shrimp salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Solomon Seafood & Grille
222 Hall Ave, Washington
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce with red onions, hard boiled egg, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and 4 extra large grilled shrimp. Served with house-made Caesar dressing on the side. EGG SERVED ON THE SIDE.
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce with pickled red onions, hard boiled egg, shaved Brussels sprouts, croutons, shaved Parmesan tossed in house-made Caesar dressing topped with 4 extra large jumbo grilled shrimp
|NEW! Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$15.99