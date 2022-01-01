Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve tacos

Solomon Seafood & Grille image

 

Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Shrimp Tacos$12.99
NEW! Shrimp tacos (your choice of grilled, blackened, or fried) topped with an avocado lime slaw, pineapple mango salsa and adobo aioli.
**ALL TOPPINGS SERVED ON THE SIDE**
Southwest Shrimp Tacos$12.99
ALL TOPPINGS PACKED SEPARATELY!!
Tiger Shrimp, hand-breaded and fried, grilled or blackened, served with two soft tortillas, an in-house smoked corn pico de gallo, citrus red cabbage slaw, shredded mozzarella cheese and an adobo aioli
Southwest Mahi Mahi Tacos$12.99
NEW! Southwest seasoned & grilled Mahi Mahi topped with an avocado lime slaw, pineapple mango salsa and adobo aioli.
**ALL TOPPINGS SERVED ON THE SIDE**
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Buford's Kitchen image

 

Buford's Kitchen

100 Adios Dr, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$12.99
Three Tacos, scramble eggs, AM potatoes, bacon, cheddar, salsa
One Taco$3.99
More about Buford's Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

596 Racetrack Rd, Washington

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BroChachos Grande Taco pizza$15.25
Smoked BroChachos Salsa, Taco seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, homemade queso, crushed tortilla chips, cold Roma tomatoes and lettuce. Available Monday thru Wednesday
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express

