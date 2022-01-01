Tacos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tacos
More about Solomon Seafood & Grille
Solomon Seafood & Grille
222 Hall Ave, Washington
|Southwest Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
NEW! Shrimp tacos (your choice of grilled, blackened, or fried) topped with an avocado lime slaw, pineapple mango salsa and adobo aioli.
**ALL TOPPINGS SERVED ON THE SIDE**
|Southwest Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
ALL TOPPINGS PACKED SEPARATELY!!
Tiger Shrimp, hand-breaded and fried, grilled or blackened, served with two soft tortillas, an in-house smoked corn pico de gallo, citrus red cabbage slaw, shredded mozzarella cheese and an adobo aioli
|Southwest Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$12.99
NEW! Southwest seasoned & grilled Mahi Mahi topped with an avocado lime slaw, pineapple mango salsa and adobo aioli.
**ALL TOPPINGS SERVED ON THE SIDE**
More about Buford's Kitchen
Buford's Kitchen
100 Adios Dr, Washington
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.99
Three Tacos, scramble eggs, AM potatoes, bacon, cheddar, salsa
|One Taco
|$3.99
More about Grande Jr. Pizza Express
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
596 Racetrack Rd, Washington
|BroChachos Grande Taco pizza
|$15.25
Smoked BroChachos Salsa, Taco seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, homemade queso, crushed tortilla chips, cold Roma tomatoes and lettuce. Available Monday thru Wednesday