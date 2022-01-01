Go
Washington Park Grille

WASH PARK GRILLE
ALWAYS SOMETHING NEW AND EXCITING!
Did you know our pasta is house-made fresh daily? Taste the difference!
WPG pursues locally sourced ingredients & our entire menu is
antibiotic - hormone free.

PIZZA • GRILL

1096 S Gaylord St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Salmon & Roasted Beet Salad$19.00
goat cheese, kale, corn, organic carrots, quinoa almond gronola, citrus vinaigrette
Tuscan Lasagna$22.00
layers of ground veal, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and spinach, oven-baked in roasted garlic cream sauce and marinara
Italian Campanelle$21.00
grilled chicken, Italian sausage, onions, wild mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spicy tomato parmesan cream sauce
Colorado Chicken Piccata$25.00
stuffed with fresh mozzarella and
sopressata; crispy potato waffle, lemon caper sauce, arugula watermelon radish salad
Tender Greens & Organic Carrots Salad$8.00
baby red chard, kale, arugula, shredded carrots, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, Italian herb-raspberry vinaigrette
Romaine & Local Baby Arugula Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, local baby arugula, sesame croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.00
Delmonico Rib Eye Steak$37.00
foraged mushroom-truffle butter, Yukon mashed potatoes, heirloom cherry tomatoes, spicy Brussel sprouts, parmesan
French Onion Soup$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina
Colorado Buffalo Burger$19.00
fresh mozzarella, habanero Tender Belly
bacon, arugula, balsamic grilled onions, parmesan-truffle fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1096 S Gaylord St

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Perdida

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Saucy Noodle

No reviews yet

Just like grandpa Sam said, "If you don't like garlic... go home!"
Our food is from the heart; straight from our family's recipes to your table.
We make our food from honest ingredients every single day.
We buy fresh from the source, just like mamma used to get at the market, and make our dishes from scratch. Not only does this make our food taste great, but it means that we know and trust what goes into what we eat so that you can too.
And we have been doing this for 53 years now.
From our most basic house salad, which is loaded with fresh veggies and topped with amazing homemade dressings, to our signature red sauce, simmered all day long to let the flavors mingle and brighten, we are sure that that you will find something that will bring you back to mamma’s table.

Bonnie Brae Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Agave Taco Bar

No reviews yet

Hand Crafted Tequila, Tacos & Margs

