Go
Toast

Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub

Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub established in 1999 a home town relaxed environment offering a separate nonsmoking family dining room and a separate full service pub featuring all Oregon lottery games. Washington Street offers lots of great food and fun for the entire family. Featuring Slow smoke prime rib, steaks, seafood, pasta, burgers and home made soups. Our beef is exceptional. It offers the incredible favor, tenderness and juiciness only found in the Certified Angus Beef ® brand. Indulge your taste buds today.
The city of Dallas Oregon and surrounding areas have welcomed us and made us a visible member of the community. A locals favorite Washington Street welcomes new guests and appreciates our loyal guests who continue to be part of our Washington Street Family. We are a short 15 minute drive from Salem.

141 SW Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak House Burger$12.00
6oz. ground chuck, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
French Dip$14.00
Hearty roast beef on a grilled hoagie bun served with au jus
Western Burger$15.00
6oz. ground chuck burger, shredded lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon and an onion ring
Basket Fries$6.00
Kid Chicken Strips$7.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
6oz. ground chuck, cheddar cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Club$14.00
Bacon, ham, turkey swiss and cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough bread
Chicken Strips$13.00
BLTA$12.00
Grilled bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado and mayo served on toasted sourdough bread
Soft Drink$3.00
See full menu

Location

141 SW Washington Street

Dallas OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bread Board

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grain Station Brew Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Java Crew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston