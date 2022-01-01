Go
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

65859 Van Dyke • $$

Avg 3.5 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$14.95
Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Pico De Gallo // Lettuce // Chipotle Mayo
Dozen Boneless Wings$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Fish N Chips$16.95
Four Beer-Battered Cod // French Fries // Coleslaw
Whisky River$11.95
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing
Jakes Nacho Supreme$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
Duke$11.95
Traditional Burger 9.95 // Add Cheese & Toppings – 75¢ Each
Pecan Chicken$16.95
Mixed Greens // Pecan-Encrusted Chicken // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // Dried Cranberries // Mandarin Oranges // Cherry Tomato // Diced Red Onion // Raspberry Vinaigrette
Crispy Tenders W/Fries$13.95
5 Hand-Dipped Fresh Chicken Tenders // Served with Fries
Buffalo Chicken$10.95
Fried Chicken // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Bleu Cheese Dressing // Medium Buffalo Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

65859 Van Dyke

Washington MI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
