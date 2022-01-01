Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wasilla restaurants you'll love

Go
Wasilla restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wasilla

Must-try Wasilla restaurants

Cafe Khao Neow image

NOODLES

Cafe Khao Neow

1830 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla

Avg 5 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stir Fried Noodles (Khua Mee)$14.95
*Rice noodles,sliced egg,bean sprouts,green onion,dark soy sauce, Sugar, oyster,garlic.
Stir fried mix Vegetable$15.95
(GF)
*Chinese broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, asparagus and baby corn
Spring Roll (3)$10.95
(GF)
*Shrimp, Lettuce, carrot, mint, cilantro, green onion, avocado and vermicelli noodle.
More about Cafe Khao Neow
Consumer pic

 

Settlers Bay Lodge

5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road, Wasilla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hamburger$15.00
1/2 lb house ground beef patty
Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
Mushrooms, onions, creamy alfredo sauce, garlic toast
The Bay Burger$18.00
1/2 lb house ground beef patty, bacon, provolone, marionberry jam,
tobacco onions
More about Settlers Bay Lodge
Consumer pic

 

Larsons Pizza Joint

301 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Larsons Pizza Joint
Map

More near Wasilla to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (557 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1647 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston