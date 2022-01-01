Wasilla restaurants you'll love
Must-try Wasilla restaurants
NOODLES
Cafe Khao Neow
1830 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla
|Popular items
|Stir Fried Noodles (Khua Mee)
|$14.95
*Rice noodles,sliced egg,bean sprouts,green onion,dark soy sauce, Sugar, oyster,garlic.
|Stir fried mix Vegetable
|$15.95
(GF)
*Chinese broccoli, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, asparagus and baby corn
|Spring Roll (3)
|$10.95
(GF)
*Shrimp, Lettuce, carrot, mint, cilantro, green onion, avocado and vermicelli noodle.
Settlers Bay Lodge
5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road, Wasilla
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$15.00
1/2 lb house ground beef patty
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$24.00
Mushrooms, onions, creamy alfredo sauce, garlic toast
|The Bay Burger
|$18.00
1/2 lb house ground beef patty, bacon, provolone, marionberry jam,
tobacco onions