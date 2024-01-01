Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Wasilla

Go
Wasilla restaurants
Toast

Wasilla restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Larson's Pizza Joint

301 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mountain High Lava Cake$7.00
More about Larson's Pizza Joint
Consumer pic

 

Settlers Bay Lodge

5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road, Wasilla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$11.00
Carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, walnuts, whipped cream
Luci Maes Bakery - Eagle River, AK
More about Settlers Bay Lodge

Browse other tasty dishes in Wasilla

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Map

More near Wasilla to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Juneau

No reviews yet

Lynden

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Bow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Juneau

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2528 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (729 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston