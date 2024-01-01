Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Wasilla
/
Wasilla
/
Cake
Wasilla restaurants that serve cake
Larson's Pizza Joint
301 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla
No reviews yet
Mountain High Lava Cake
$7.00
More about Larson's Pizza Joint
Settlers Bay Lodge
5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road, Wasilla
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$11.00
Carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, walnuts, whipped cream
Luci Maes Bakery - Eagle River, AK
More about Settlers Bay Lodge
