Curry in Wasilla

Wasilla restaurants
Wasilla restaurants that serve curry

Chicken Curry Soup (kapoon) image

NOODLES

Cafe Khao Neow

1830 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla

Avg 5 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Soup (kapoon)$14.95
(GF)
*Chicken, vermicelli noodles, curry paste, coconut milk, cabbage, carrot, long green bean.
Steam Pork Curry Bun (Galapao)$9.95
Pork, Curry paste, Carrot, Potato, Black Mushroom, Onions,Green Onions and coconut milk.
VEG curry noodle soup$14.95
(GF) *Vermicelli noodles, curry paste, coconut milk, cabbage, carrot,
long green bean.
More about Cafe Khao Neow
Settlers Bay Lodge

5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road, Wasilla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Bowl$27.00
Chickpeas, mixed vegetables, yellow coconut curry sauce, rice
More about Settlers Bay Lodge
