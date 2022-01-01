Curry in Wasilla
NOODLES
Cafe Khao Neow
1830 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla
|Chicken Curry Soup (kapoon)
|$14.95
(GF)
*Chicken, vermicelli noodles, curry paste, coconut milk, cabbage, carrot, long green bean.
|Steam Pork Curry Bun (Galapao)
|$9.95
Pork, Curry paste, Carrot, Potato, Black Mushroom, Onions,Green Onions and coconut milk.
|VEG curry noodle soup
|$14.95
(GF) *Vermicelli noodles, curry paste, coconut milk, cabbage, carrot,
long green bean.