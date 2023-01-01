Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Wasilla

Go
Wasilla restaurants
Toast

Wasilla restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

Larson's Pizza Joint

301 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$4.50
More about Larson's Pizza Joint
Consumer pic

 

Settlers Bay Lodge

5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road, Wasilla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Settlers Bay Lodge

Browse other tasty dishes in Wasilla

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Bread Pudding

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Wasilla to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

No reviews yet

Coupeville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (629 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston