Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake
Today if you ask people what Wasserhund Brewing Company means to them, you’d hear it’s a place where you might come as a stranger but leave as a friend. They are family friendly, dog lovers, community conscious, creative crafters and they make a hell of a good pizza. If you’re looking for a place to call your own, Wasserhund Brewing Company is unleashed flavor and fun!
510 Belaire Avenue
Chesapeake VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
