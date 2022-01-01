Go
Toast

Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake

Today if you ask people what Wasserhund Brewing Company means to them, you’d hear it’s a place where you might come as a stranger but leave as a friend. They are family friendly, dog lovers, community conscious, creative crafters and they make a hell of a good pizza. If you’re looking for a place to call your own, Wasserhund Brewing Company is unleashed flavor and fun!

510 Belaire Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium Burly Bulldog$18.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham.
All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
Small Rottweiler$13.00
Smoked Chicken, our Signature BBQ Sauce over Sweet
Onions and Pineapples; just like its namesake, all sweet
and loving with one heck of a spicy bite.
Jumbo Beer Pretzel$10.00
10” soft jumbo Bavarian pretzel served warm with your
choice of authentic stone ground German mustard,
Wasserhund’s Beer Mustard or Beer Cheese.
Puppy Tails$12.00
Cheesy Pepperonis twisted in dough, baked, then
diced into snack sizes and served with our house
made marinara or ranch.
Small Puggle$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Large Make Your Own$15.00
WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION
OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.
Small Burly Bulldog$14.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham. All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
Small Make Your Own$11.00
WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION
OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.
Farmhouse Dog Boneless Wings$12.00
½ lb of boneless chicken wings tossed with your choice of buffalo, bbq, or thai chili sauce and served with two sides of ranch. (No half and half sauce option)
Sauces
See full menu

Location

510 Belaire Avenue

Chesapeake VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RASOI IV

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TASTE Greenbrier

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baker's Crust

No reviews yet

Eat Well, Be Happy!

The Garage Brewery

No reviews yet

The Garage Brewery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston