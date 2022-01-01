Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American
WBC Beer Truck
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
142 West Market Street
Johnson City, TN 37604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
142 West Market Street, Johnson City TN 37604
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Watauga Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Mid City Grill
We are known for having some of the best burgers around the Tri-Cities not to mention we boast one of the largest Vegan selections around!
Buc Deli Drive Thru
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0412
Nothing Bundt Cakes