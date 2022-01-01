Go
WBC Beer Truck image
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American

WBC Beer Truck

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

142 West Market Street

Johnson City, TN 37604

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

142 West Market Street, Johnson City TN 37604

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Watauga Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mid City Grill

No reviews yet

We are known for having some of the best burgers around the Tri-Cities not to mention we boast one of the largest Vegan selections around!

Buc Deli Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0412

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

WBC Beer Truck

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston