Watch City Grill

573 Main Street

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$8.99
Try our Golden crisp 6 pc chicken fingers. Served with Side of BBQ or our homemade Honey Mustard sauce
Plymouth Station$9.99
Boars head turkey breast layered with stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo.
Brasilian Coxinha$3.50
Italian Sub$6.49
Genoa, capicola, mortadella and provolone cheese.
Brasilian Coxinha w/Catupiry Cheese$3.50
Chicken Quesadillas$10.50
All natural grilled chicken breast. Shredded monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, Lettuce and pico on the side.
Oven Roasted Wings$9.99
Now serving delicious Oven roasted wings. 8 pcs Cooked to perfection. . Flavors available Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey Mustard and our Famous Sweet Soy Chili. Served with Blue cheese.
Empanadas - Meat Pastel$3.50
Delicious Brazilian beef pastels.
French Fries$4.99
Steak & Cheese Sub$9.99
Location

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

