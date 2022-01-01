Watch City Grill
Come in and enjoy!
573 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
573 Main Street
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tessie's Bar & Kitchen
Craft Burgers & Not Your Usual Salads - from our scratch kitchen to you!
We'd love to hear from you!
Drop us a line:
tessieswaltham@gmail.com
Leo's Place Diner
An Unusual Place For Good Things To Eat!
Rhino Restaurant & Lounge
GOOD TASTE IS MORE THAN A MENU
The Rhino Lounge is truly unique and exciting..!
Now offering both (Lunch & Dinner) Inside & Outdoor Dining
Visitors will enjoy an exquisite dining experience in a modern upscale, environment, Patio, Outdoor & Indoors..!
We provide great food and drinks to the greater Boston Metro area.
We're easy to find and offer plenty of parking.
Individual and Group Dining Reservations Lounge Walk-ins
Welcome Tantalizing and Unique Monthly Menus.
Relaxing and Fun for Locals and Out of Town Visitors
FOR RESERVATIONS CALL: (781)790-8935
Come in and Enjoy!
Tempo
Now Offering Takeout and Delivery!
ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIALS.