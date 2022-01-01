Go
Water + Flour

Pasta, Pizza, Sushi...Oh My!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

1015 S Howard Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)

Popular Items

SIMPLE PIZZA (V)$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
KALE & CAULI SALAD$8.00
shredded kale, cauliflower avocado rice, walnuts, dried cranberries, shaved goat cheese, smashed avocado, balsamic cashew vinaigrette
SPICY BRAZILIAN$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
HOT & SWEET PIZZA$15.00
pomodoro sauce, charred pepperoni, mozzarella, Mike's Hot Honey
UPTOWN PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES$7.00
french fries, truffle, garlic aioli
FITNESS (GF, DF)$15.00
blackened natural chicken, charred broccolini, roasted broccoli, cauliflower, lime vinaigrette, fiesta pico de gallo, side of hot sauce
HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
THAI (DF)$15.00
thai-marinted natural chicken, scallion, jicama, carrot & mango mix, fresh cilantro, crisp wontons, curry peanut sauce, togarashi
MEXICAN (GF)$15.00
grilled natural chicken, warm black beans, cheddar cheese, fiesta de gallo, avocado, lime sour cream, toasted pepitas, side of balsamic vinaigrette
VOLCANO ROLL$14.00
alaskan crab meat, cucumber, scallion, cream cheese, tempura onion, wonton flakes, avocado, warm seafood dip, kabayaki glaze, sriracha aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1015 S Howard Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
