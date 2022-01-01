Go
Water into Wine

At Water Into Wine in Knoxville You Can Enjoy Over 200 Wines on Our Menu, Fresh, Hand-Crafted Cocktails by Our Mixologist, as well as a Full Bar with an Expansive Bourbon Selection for Our Patrons, Local Craft Beer, Bottled Beer and Artisanal Fine Foods by Our Local Professional Executive Chef.
W2W is a locally owned eatery in Knoxville, TN with seasonal Artisan Cheese Boards, Healthy Salads and Small Plates. Over 200 Wines on the Menu Changing Monthly.

607 N Campbell Station Rd

Popular Items

W2W Charcuterie Board$24.00
Cured sliced meats, pickled vegetables, pickled mustard seeds, with pita & toasted crostinis.
Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Large buttons mushrooms filled with creamy artichoke & spinach stuffing.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese (15)$15.00
Baked sea salt pretzel bites with our house beer cheese.
House Salad$8.00
Arcadian greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, English cucumber slices, baked parmesan chip and your choice of dressing
Mediterranean Flat$15.00
Baked flatbread with our house hummus of the moment, caramelized onions, spinach, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, sauteed red and green peppers, topped with goat cheese
Pre- Sale Dinner Deposit (Community Table) (Tax and gratuity not included)$135.00
Taxes & 20% Gratuity will be charged the night of the event, per TN State Law.
Cocktail hour at 5:00pm- Dinner starts at 6 PM
Pre-Sale Dinner Deposit (Private Table) (Tax and gratuity not included)$145.00
Taxes & 20% Gratuity will be charged the night of the event, per TN State law
Cocktail hour at 5:00pm- Dinner starts at 6 PM
Seasonal Meatballs (4)$15.00
Our hand rolled blend of American Wagyu beef and bison bend, seasoned with our W2W seasoning, oven baked and drizzled with out spicy orange glaze and champaign slaw.
W2W Cheese Board$18.00
An assortment of rotating imported, domestic, & local gourmet cheeses, complimented with fruit, olive, fresh jam or honey, and pita chips.
Location

607 N Campbell Station Rd

Knoxville TN

Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

