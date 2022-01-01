Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Water Mill restaurants you'll love

Water Mill restaurants
  • Water Mill

Must-try Water Mill restaurants

Hampton Coffee Company #1 image

 

Hampton Coffee Company #1

869 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Nut Muffin$3.75
baked fresh every morning - classic moist and delicious banana nut muffin
To-Go Egg Sandwich$4.00
build your own egg sandwich or wrap using our fresh ingredients
20oz Hot Coffee -WM APP$2.35
hand roasted local coffee
More about Hampton Coffee Company #1
Kissaki Watermill image

 

Kissaki Watermill

670 Montauk Highway, Unit E,, Water Mill

No reviews yet
Popular items
Spicy Negihama Maki$10.00
Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.
Sake Maki$8.00
Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.
Spicy Tuna Maki$12.00
Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.
More about Kissaki Watermill
Bistro Ete image

 

Bistro Ete

760 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill

Avg 4.8 (578 reviews)
More about Bistro Ete
More near Water Mill to explore

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Westhampton Beach

No reviews yet

Riverhead

No reviews yet

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet
