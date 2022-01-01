Go
Toast

Water Street Bagel Co.

Central New York's first ever wood fired bagel shop!

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

239 E Water St. • $

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)

Popular Items

The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage$6.25
Sausage, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Cold Brew Coffee by Salt City Coffee$3.50
Nice 'n Spicy$6.75
Double Smoked Bacon, fresh egg, in-house pickled jalapenos, Sriracha sauce and pepper jack cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Plain' (v)$1.75
The ONE EGG Bacon Classic$6.25
Double smoked bacon, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
The Maple$6.75
Sausage, 1 egg, 100% pure maple syrup drizzle from 'Dutch Hill Maple' and Cheddar Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Egg & Cheese (2 eggs)$5.75
2 eggs, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
The Western$6.75
Double smoked bacon, egg, red & green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese and house made chipotle sauce on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Everything' (v)$1.75
Hot Coffee by SkyTop *USDA Organic Medium Roast Peru Paltachayoc$2.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

239 E Water St.

Syracuse NY

Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clinton Street Pub

No reviews yet

Clinton Street Pub

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Award winning Southern-Style slow smoked BBQ

Gilded Club

No reviews yet

-

Today's Special

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston