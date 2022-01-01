Go
Water Street Kitchen

Fulfilling take-out orders 5:00-8:45 Wednesday-Saturday.
Our menu is designed around sourcing the very best ingredients and supporting local food sources to create dishes that are both interesting and comforting. Everything is made from scratch by hand by our talented cooks who put their hearts into these dishes. Thank you for supporting our mission to make food that is wholesome, connected, and heartfelt.

56 Water Street

Popular Items

ICE CREAM SANDWICH$10.00
Our house-made vanilla ice cream between two layers of rich chocolate (gluten free!) cookie.
SPRING VEGETABLE RISOTTO$30.00
asparagus, mushrooms, lemon, sunflower seeds
FRIED CALAMARI$17.00
Cabbage chow chow,  roasted tomato relish
YELLOWFIN TUNA NICOISE$44.00
seared rare tuna, salad of frisee, tomato, kalamata olives, fingerling potatoes, citrus-caper aioli, tempura green beans, jammy egg
Kids Chicken Fingers/Fries$16.00
SIRLOIN STEAK$48.00
Sweet potato, broccoli raab, parmesan, balsamic-luxardo reduction
MONGOLIAN STYLE FRIED CHICKEN$26.00
Fried Rice with Pork, Chili-Garlic Broccoli, Crispy Wontons, Sesame Ginger Glaze
ROASTED DUCK BREAST & CONFIT LEG$36.00
Carrot-ginger puree, confit fingerling potatoes, blueberry gastrique
WATER STREET BURGER$26.00
Topped with braised short rib,  smoked gouda, and roasted tomato. All of our burgers are a signature blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib, house-ground and hand-formed, on a potato bun with house aioli, and served togarashi spiced French fries and a pickle.
Side Of Vegetables$10.00
Location

Woods Hole MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
