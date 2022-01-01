Water Street Kitchen
Fulfilling take-out orders 5:00-8:45 Wednesday-Saturday.
Our menu is designed around sourcing the very best ingredients and supporting local food sources to create dishes that are both interesting and comforting. Everything is made from scratch by hand by our talented cooks who put their hearts into these dishes. Thank you for supporting our mission to make food that is wholesome, connected, and heartfelt.
56 Water Street
Location
Woods Hole MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
