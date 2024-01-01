Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Water Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Water Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Water Valley

Must-try Water Valley restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Hummingbird Bakery - 617 Market Street

102 Main Street, Water Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hummingbird Bakery - 617 Market Street
Consumer pic

 

The Magnolia Coffee Co.

428 N Main Street, Water Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Magnolia Coffee Co.
Consumer pic

 

The Courthouse Cafe

224 Blackmur Drive, Water Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Courthouse Cafe
Map

More near Water Valley to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (181 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (181 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (94 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (500 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston