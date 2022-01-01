Water Witch
Water Witch,
Your friendly neighborhood bar
163 W. 900 S. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
163 W. 900 S.
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Templin Family Brewing
Owner and brew master Kevin Templin has a deep respect and passion for the German way of making beer. Long, slow brewing, fresh- high quality ingredients- enjoyed around a table with family and friends; all contribute to the stellar beer he produces.
In the early 1990’s Kevin followed his brother Chris to Alta, Utah to ski, where he met and married a local Utah girl, Britt Porter, and started a family. Kevin was an early player in Utah’s craft beer scene, first home brewing, then working at Desert Edge and finally moving to RedRock Brewing Co in 1998, where he became the head brewer and gave RedRock many of the award winning beers people came to know and love: Paardebloem, Reve, Elephino, -just to name a few.
Now, with three generations of Templins in Utah, Kevin & Britt are infusing Utah with their love of beer and family. We hope you enjoy the beer as much as we enjoy making it. Prost!
Nohm
Come on in and enjoy!
M I L K +
Come in and enjoy!
Gourmandise
Come in and enjoy!