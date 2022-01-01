Go
Water Witch

Water Witch,
Your friendly neighborhood bar

163 W. 900 S. • $$

Avg 4.6 (392 reviews)

Popular Items

TODDY - TO GO (500ml)$14.00
MMMMMMmmmm. Warm fuzzy feelings all over. 'Tis a thing we all need so badly this year! This Toddy mix is our house cold weather staple. Great with Agave, whisky, brandy (Sean's Favorite) and maybe a little dash of your favorite digestif! We prefer a little smooch of Waterpocket's Notom!
ZOMBIE - TO GO (500ml)$16.00
Scoop's Zombie! This is a potion so mysterious even many Witches don't know the actual ingredients. We do know that it contains a house made Falernum, grapefruit, lime, a host of other flavors and is great with Rum, LOTS OF RUM of various types! THIS DRINK BASE IS A WHOLE BUNCH OF SPOOKY HOLIDAY MYSTERY!
WITCH MIX - ALL 3 + Sticker + Tee$60.00
ONE EACH OF: TODDY BASE, YOG'S NOG BASE, ZOMBIE BASE!
EGG NOG - TO GO (500ml)$16.00
WW NOG MIX
500ml, makes about 4 servings of egg nog:
Scotty's Nog is spoken about with hushed whispers in the SLC bar community. Organic eggs, raw sugar, real cream and secret spices, WOW! Should hold cold for a few weeks. Don't be afraid, try it with traditional rum, or with your favorite spirit.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

163 W. 900 S.

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
