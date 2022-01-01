Waterbury restaurants you'll love
Pro Pig Restaurant
23 South Main Street, Waterbury
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Whole Smoked Chicken Wings With Our Heritage Dry Rub Or Hot Honey Sauce & Pickled Carrots
|Sliced Brisket
|$21.00
1/2 LB Sliced Brisket W/ House Bacon BBQ Sauce Served With 1 Piece of Cornbread
|Ribs
|$16.00
Half Rack of Ribs served with Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce and 1 Piece of Cornbread
PK Coffee
40 Foundry Street#4, Waterbury Village Historic District
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$3.50
*with house made maple butter
|Raspberry Strudel
|$4.00
Made with our all-butter pie dough, filled with house made raspberry jam, and topped with a raspberry lemony glaze. A must try treat!
|Flat White
A warm 6 oz beverage with a double shot and lightly steamed milk of choice.
Hen of the Wood
92 Stowe Street, Waterbury
|Popular items
|Parker House Rolls
|$7.00
Cultured Radish Butter & Sea Salt
|Crushed Potatoes
|$8.00
Smoked Paprika Aioli
|Agnolotti
|$34.00
Sweet Potato, Smoked Onion, Roasted Shallots, Pickled Apple
The Blue Stone
15 Stowe Street, Waterbury
|Popular items
|Duke Wrap
|$13.50
Pepper Crusted Steak, Roasted Mushroom, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Flatbread Wrap
|Wings (9pcs)
|$12.00
Wing Flavors: Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Maple Ginger Soy, Spicy Dry Rub, Naked & Crispy
|Large Custom
|$15.00
All custom pizzas come with red sauce and mozzarella unless otherwise specified