Waterbury restaurants you'll love

Go
Waterbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Waterbury

Waterbury's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Waterbury restaurants

Pro Pig Restaurant image

 

Pro Pig Restaurant

23 South Main Street, Waterbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Whole Smoked Chicken Wings With Our Heritage Dry Rub Or Hot Honey Sauce & Pickled Carrots
Sliced Brisket$21.00
1/2 LB Sliced Brisket W/ House Bacon BBQ Sauce Served With 1 Piece of Cornbread
Ribs$16.00
Half Rack of Ribs served with Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce and 1 Piece of Cornbread
More about Pro Pig Restaurant
PK Coffee Waterbury image

 

PK Coffee

40 Foundry Street#4, Waterbury Village Historic District

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Biscuit$3.50
*with house made maple butter
Raspberry Strudel$4.00
Made with our all-butter pie dough, filled with house made raspberry jam, and topped with a raspberry lemony glaze. A must try treat!
Flat White
A warm 6 oz beverage with a double shot and lightly steamed milk of choice.
More about PK Coffee
Hen of the Wood image

 

Hen of the Wood

92 Stowe Street, Waterbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Parker House Rolls$7.00
Cultured Radish Butter & Sea Salt
Crushed Potatoes$8.00
Smoked Paprika Aioli
Agnolotti$34.00
Sweet Potato, Smoked Onion, Roasted Shallots, Pickled Apple
More about Hen of the Wood
The Blue Stone image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Blue Stone

15 Stowe Street, Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duke Wrap$13.50
Pepper Crusted Steak, Roasted Mushroom, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Flatbread Wrap
Wings (9pcs)$12.00
Wing Flavors: Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Maple Ginger Soy, Spicy Dry Rub, Naked & Crispy
Large Custom$15.00
All custom pizzas come with red sauce and mozzarella unless otherwise specified
More about The Blue Stone
Pro Pig Brewery image

 

Pro Pig Brewery

23 South Main Street, Waterbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House-Made Queso$6.00
House Made Queso Dip & Tortilla Chips.
Add Chorizo $4
Cubano$14.00
Pork Loin, Carnitas, Pickles & Dijonnaise
Brisket Tacos (2)$13.00
Cotija Cheese, Pickled Chili's, Salsa Verde, Corn Tortillas
More about Pro Pig Brewery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Waterbury

Brisket

Map

More near Waterbury to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston