Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Waterbury

Go
Waterbury restaurants
Toast

Waterbury restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

The Reservoir

1 S Main St, Waterbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF CHILI$8.00
LAPLATTE FARMS BEEF | SHREDDED CHEDDAR | SOUR CREAM | GREEN ONIONS
More about The Reservoir
Pro Pig Brewery image

 

Pro Pig Brewery

23 South Main Street, Waterbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili$10.00
More about Pro Pig Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Waterbury

Grits

Caesar Salad

Coleslaw

Brisket

Pork Chops

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Cornbread

Map

More near Waterbury to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston