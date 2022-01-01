Waterfall Bar & Grille
Waterfall is a neighborhood bar and grille that serves fresh, casual American food with a bit of an Irish twist. People can just come in for a couple of pints and a snack, or they can enjoy a full meal in a laid-back, friendly atmosphere. Our guests are our friends (both new and old), our family and our neighbors. When our guests come to Waterfall, we strive to deliver them a good meal at a reasonable price, with efficient service.
2 Forge Pond
Canton MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
