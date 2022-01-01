Waterfall Bar & Grille

Go
Waterfall is a neighborhood bar and grille that serves fresh, casual American food with a bit of an Irish twist. People can just come in for a couple of pints and a snack, or they can enjoy a full meal in a laid-back, friendly atmosphere. Our guests are our friends (both new and old), our family and our neighbors. When our guests come to Waterfall, we strive to deliver them a good meal at a reasonable price, with efficient service.

Avg 4 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Bruschetta Chicken$12.00
grilled chicken breast topped with house-made tomato-basil bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and a balsamic glaze drizzle, served on a toasted bun---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear
Fish & Chips$21.00
golden-brown, beer-battered fresh haddock, house-cut fries, coleslaw, house tartar sauce
Custom Burger$13.00
8 oz. Angus burger, LTO, toasted bun---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear
Bone-In Wings (8)$12.00
choice of honey mustard, garlic parmesan, BBQ or Buffalo sauce
Waterfall Burger$16.00
8 oz. Angus burger with a sweet Jameson onion jam, bacon, sliced cheddar, toasted bun---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear
Cobb Salad (gf)$14.00
Romaine, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette
Boneless Wings (5)$12.00
fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of honey mustard, garlic parmesan, BBQ or Buffalo sauce
Bourbon Steak Tips$24.00
served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Vegetarian Black Bean Burger$13.00
ground corn, carrots, onions, grated parm and a touch of chili powder, served on a toasted bun with baby arugula, pico de gallo and a side of spicy remoulade---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear
Fried Mozzarella (6)$9.00
breaded mozzarella deep fried to golden brown, served with marinara sauce
Location

2 Forge Pond

Canton MA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
