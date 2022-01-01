Waterford restaurants you'll love

Waterford restaurants
Toast
  • Waterford

Waterford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Must-try Waterford restaurants

Trini & Carmen's Waterford image

 

Trini & Carmen's Waterford

1715 N Telegraph, Waterford

Avg 4.3 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Rice$3.99
Mini chicken and beans$11.98
Mini beef and beans$11.98
More about Trini & Carmen's Waterford
So Thai Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

So Thai Restaurant

2553 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pot Stickers (6)$5.95
Ground pork dumplings, soy-vinegar dipping sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)$3.75
Shredded cabbage, carrots, vermicelli noodle,
sweet and sour sauce
So Thai House F/R
Fried rice, egg, onions, peas and carrots
More about So Thai Restaurant
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs

5127 Highland Rd, Waterford

Avg 4.6 (2586 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Pizza Special$17.00
A large 16" pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, and a large order of Breadstix
Small Pizza (12")$9.00
Hand tossed 12" pizza cut intp 6 pieces
Large Pizza (16")$13.00
Hand tossed 16" pizza cut into 10 pieces
More about Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs
Jerry's Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

Jerry's Coney Island

5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Omelet$7.49
Pop Large (20 oz.)$2.39
Jerrys Original Coney$2.39
More about Jerry's Coney Island
Pizza Expressions image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pizza Expressions

3487 Sashabaw Rd, Waterford

Avg 4.4 (287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pizza Expressions
