Waterford restaurants you'll love
Must-try Waterford restaurants
More about Trini & Carmen's Waterford
Trini & Carmen's Waterford
1715 N Telegraph, Waterford
|Popular items
|Beef T & C Sampler Platter
|$17.99
Sample of Mexico
|16oz Sour Cream
|$5.00
|**** ORDER TO GO ****
|$0.00
More about SAN JOSE TAQUERIA - 4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd
SAN JOSE TAQUERIA - 4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd
4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford
|Popular items
|TACO DINNER MEX
|$11.99
3 tacos with your choice of meat, rice & beans
|QUESA-BIRRIA
|$13.99
3 Corn tortilla, birria & cheese, consommé, onions & cilantro.
|TACO CAPORAL
|$12.99
Served on corn or flour tortilla, meat, cheese, tomato, cilantro, grilled onion & jalapeño.
More about Green Apple Restaurant
Green Apple Restaurant
7156 COOLEY LAKE RD, Waterford
|Popular items
|4 Pc. Fish & Chips
|$11.99
|4 Pc. Seasoned Cod
|$11.99
|1/4 Hamburger
|$6.99
More about So Thai Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
So Thai Restaurant
2553 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp
|Popular items
|So Thai House F/R
|$0.00
Fried rice, egg, onions, peas and carrots
|Pad Pak - Vegetable Delight
|$0.00
Bamboo shoots, peapods, baby corn, onions,
carrots, zucchini, broccoli
|Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
|$4.00
Shredded cabbage, carrots, vermicelli noodle,
sweet and sour sauce
More about Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,
Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,
4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,, Waterford Twp
|Popular items
|Lakeside Nacho
|$16.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, chipotle queso, jalapenos, diced tomato, green onion, red pepper, lettuce, sour cream, and drizzled with mole sauce
|Roasted Root Salad
|$14.25
Roasted carrots, cauliflower, red pepper, butternut squash, parsnips, tri-colored beets, crispy chickpeas, and semi-soft goat cheese tossed with mixed greens and creamy Parmesan dressing
|Cowboy Mac
|$17.95
House mac topped with our house smoked pulled pork
More about Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
5127 Highland Rd, Waterford
|Popular items
|Small Pizza (12")
|$9.99
Hand tossed 12" pizza cut intp 6 pieces
|Large Pizza (16")
|$13.99
Hand tossed 16" pizza cut into 10 pieces
|Medium Pizza (14")
|$11.99
Hand tossed 14" pizza cut into 8 slices
More about Irish Tavern Waterford - 4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd
Irish Tavern Waterford - 4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd
4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp
|Popular items
|Irish Wings
|$12.99
Our popular wings fried to perfection & served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping sauce. Choose your sauce to be tossed with: hot, mild, BBQ, inferno Asian zing, Caribbean jerk, or garlic butter parmesan
|Beach Burger 1/2 Lb
|$14.99
Seasoned burger patty cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, diced pickle & garlic aioli
|Side Salad
|$3.99
A small side version of our Tavern Tossed Salad
More about Mochi Sushi - 7538 Highland Road
Mochi Sushi - 7538 Highland Road
7538 Highland Road, Waterford Township
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo top
|Philadelphia Roll
|$7.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
|House Salad
|$2.99
green lettuce with red cabbage, carrots and ginger dressing
More about Jerry’s Coney Island
HOT DOGS
Jerry’s Coney Island
5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp
|Popular items
|2 Coneys, Fries, and 16 oz. Pop
|$8.99
|Farmers Omelet
|$9.49
|Biscuits and Gravy Full Order
|$5.59
More about Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza - Waterford
Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza - Waterford
5010 highland rd, waterford
More about Rustic Leaf Brewing Company
SANDWICHES
Rustic Leaf Brewing Company
7200 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp
More about Zap Zone - ZZ Waterford
Zap Zone - ZZ Waterford
1490 North Oakland Boulevard, Waterford Township
More about Heroes BBQ and Brew - 998 West Huron Street
Heroes BBQ and Brew - 998 West Huron Street
998 West Huron Street, Waterford