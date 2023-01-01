Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waterford restaurants you'll love

Waterford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Waterford

Must-try Waterford restaurants

Trini & Carmen's Waterford image

 

Trini & Carmen's Waterford

1715 N Telegraph, Waterford

Avg 4.3 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef T & C Sampler Platter$17.99
Sample of Mexico
16oz Sour Cream$5.00
**** ORDER TO GO ****$0.00
More about Trini & Carmen's Waterford
Consumer pic

 

SAN JOSE TAQUERIA - 4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd

4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TACO DINNER MEX$11.99
3 tacos with your choice of meat, rice & beans
QUESA-BIRRIA$13.99
3 Corn tortilla, birria & cheese, consommé, onions & cilantro.
TACO CAPORAL$12.99
Served on corn or flour tortilla, meat, cheese, tomato, cilantro, grilled onion & jalapeño.
More about SAN JOSE TAQUERIA - 4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd
Consumer pic

 

Green Apple Restaurant

7156 COOLEY LAKE RD, Waterford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 Pc. Fish & Chips$11.99
4 Pc. Seasoned Cod$11.99
1/4 Hamburger$6.99
More about Green Apple Restaurant
So Thai Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

So Thai Restaurant

2553 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
So Thai House F/R$0.00
Fried rice, egg, onions, peas and carrots
Pad Pak - Vegetable Delight$0.00
Bamboo shoots, peapods, baby corn, onions,
carrots, zucchini, broccoli
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)$4.00
Shredded cabbage, carrots, vermicelli noodle,
sweet and sour sauce
More about So Thai Restaurant
Main pic

 

Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,

4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,, Waterford Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lakeside Nacho$16.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, chipotle queso, jalapenos, diced tomato, green onion, red pepper, lettuce, sour cream, and drizzled with mole sauce
Roasted Root Salad$14.25
Roasted carrots, cauliflower, red pepper, butternut squash, parsnips, tri-colored beets, crispy chickpeas, and semi-soft goat cheese tossed with mixed greens and creamy Parmesan dressing
Cowboy Mac$17.95
House mac topped with our house smoked pulled pork
More about Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford

5127 Highland Rd, Waterford

Avg 4.6 (2586 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Pizza (12")$9.99
Hand tossed 12" pizza cut intp 6 pieces
Large Pizza (16")$13.99
Hand tossed 16" pizza cut into 10 pieces
Medium Pizza (14")$11.99
Hand tossed 14" pizza cut into 8 slices
More about Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
Main pic

 

Irish Tavern Waterford - 4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd

4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Irish Wings$12.99
Our popular wings fried to perfection & served with carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping sauce. Choose your sauce to be tossed with: hot, mild, BBQ, inferno Asian zing, Caribbean jerk, or garlic butter parmesan
Beach Burger 1/2 Lb$14.99
Seasoned burger patty cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, diced pickle & garlic aioli
Side Salad$3.99
A small side version of our Tavern Tossed Salad
More about Irish Tavern Waterford - 4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd
Main pic

 

Mochi Sushi - 7538 Highland Road

7538 Highland Road, Waterford Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo top
Philadelphia Roll$7.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
House Salad$2.99
green lettuce with red cabbage, carrots and ginger dressing
More about Mochi Sushi - 7538 Highland Road
Jerry's Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

Jerry’s Coney Island

5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Coneys, Fries, and 16 oz. Pop$8.99
Farmers Omelet$9.49
Biscuits and Gravy Full Order$5.59
More about Jerry’s Coney Island
Consumer pic

 

ZipSauce Bistro

4210 SASHABAW RD, WATERFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about ZipSauce Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza - Waterford

5010 highland rd, waterford

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
More about Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza - Waterford
Rustic Leaf Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES

Rustic Leaf Brewing Company

7200 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp

Avg 4.7 (164 reviews)
More about Rustic Leaf Brewing Company
Banner pic

 

Zap Zone - ZZ Waterford

1490 North Oakland Boulevard, Waterford Township

No reviews yet
More about Zap Zone - ZZ Waterford
Restaurant banner

 

Heroes BBQ and Brew - 998 West Huron Street

998 West Huron Street, Waterford

No reviews yet
More about Heroes BBQ and Brew - 998 West Huron Street

