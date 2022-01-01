Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Waterford

Waterford restaurants
Waterford restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

5385 Highland Road, Waterford Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dad's Chili$6.99
So Thai Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

So Thai Restaurant

2553 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Seafood$20.95
Shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, jalapenos,
bell peppers, Thai basil, sweet chili sauce
Sweet Chili Cashews
Cashews, water chestnuts, onions,
carrots, bell peppers
Sweet Chili Noodle$13.95
Rice noodles, bell peppers, jalapenos, onion,
Thai basil, sweet chili sauce
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs

5127 Highland Rd, Waterford

Avg 4.6 (2586 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili$0.99
Jerry's Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

Jerry's Coney Island

5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Chili$2.29
Homestyle or Coney Chili Bowl$4.89
Homestyle or Coney Chili Cup$4.49
