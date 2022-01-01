Chili in Waterford
Waterford restaurants that serve chili
Detroit Wing Company
5385 Highland Road, Waterford Township
|Dad's Chili
|$6.99
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
So Thai Restaurant
2553 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp
|Sweet Chili Seafood
|$20.95
Shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, jalapenos,
bell peppers, Thai basil, sweet chili sauce
|Sweet Chili Cashews
Cashews, water chestnuts, onions,
carrots, bell peppers
|Sweet Chili Noodle
|$13.95
Rice noodles, bell peppers, jalapenos, onion,
Thai basil, sweet chili sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs
5127 Highland Rd, Waterford
|Sweet Chili
|$0.99