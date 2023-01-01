Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Club sandwiches in
Waterford
/
Waterford
/
Club Sandwiches
Waterford restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Green Apple Restaurant
7156 COOLEY LAKE RD, Waterford
No reviews yet
Club Sandwich
$8.99
More about Green Apple Restaurant
HOT DOGS
Jerry’s Coney Island
5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp
Avg 4.5
(476 reviews)
Club Sandwich
$7.99
More about Jerry’s Coney Island
Browse other tasty dishes in Waterford
Chicken Tenders
Sliders
Tostadas
Tamales
Grilled Chicken
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Pies
Reuben
More near Waterford to explore
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(174 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(497 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(243 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston