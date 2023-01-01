Fajitas in Waterford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Trini & Carmen's Waterford image

 

Trini & Carmen's Waterford

1715 N Telegraph, Waterford

Avg 4.3 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Stk MEAT ONLY$9.99
More about Trini & Carmen's Waterford
Banner pic

 

SAN JOSE TAQUERIA - 4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd

4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAJITA QUESADILLA$12.99
10" flour tortilla meat, cheese, green peppers, tomato, onion. Served with lettuce and sour cream
BURRITO FAJITA$11.99
FAJITAS$10.99
Sizzling grilled mix pepper, onions, tortillas, rice, beans with your choice meat.
More about SAN JOSE TAQUERIA - 4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd

