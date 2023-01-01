Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Waterford
/
Waterford
/
Pancakes
Waterford restaurants that serve pancakes
HOT DOGS
Jerry’s Coney Island
5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp
Avg 4.5
(476 reviews)
Kids Pancake
$5.99
2 Large Pancakes
$5.49
C. Pancakes and Choice of Meat
$7.99
More about Jerry’s Coney Island
Green Apple Restaurant
7156 COOLEY LAKE RD, Waterford
No reviews yet
Special #4 - 3 Eggs & Pancakes
$6.99
More about Green Apple Restaurant
